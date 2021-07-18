COVID Has Reached the Olympic Village

Photo: Yuichi Yamazaki/Getty Images

The Associated Press is reporting that two South African soccer players have tested positive for COVID-19 within the Olympic Village. A South African soccer team video analyst also tested positive. Much has been done to try and make a NBA-esque bubble for the Olympic athletes, including banning spectators, and making anti-sex beds. But those efforts change nothing if an athlete shows up during the incubation phase of the virus, which the South African team members appear to have done. “The timing of the positive results suggests that the PCR test in these individuals was done during the incubation period of the infection, which is how they could be negative in South Africa and then positive in Japan,” the team’s chief medical officer, Dr. Phatho Zondi, said in a statement.

Meanwhile, American tennis player Cori “Coco” Gauff announced on Twitter that she has tested positive for COVID and will no longer be attending the games. “I want to wish TEAM USA best of luck and a safe games for every Olympian and the entire Olympic family,” her message read in part.

According to PBS News Hour, only 15-20% of the Japanese public is fully vaccinated, and over 80% think the games should be postponed again or cancelled altogether. IOC President Thomas Bach said Thursday that, despite positive tests, “Risk for the other residents of Olympic village and risk for the Japanese people is zero.”