Da Baby Brought Tory Lanez On Stage at Rolling Loud Miami

Da Baby chose mess at Rolling Loud Miami Sunday night, bringing Tory Lanez out for his set. Da Baby was performing after Megan Thee Stallion, the woman Lanez allegedly shot in the feet. XXL shared a video of the performance to Twitter, in which Lanez emerged from a mascot costume. “I’ll give somebody out here a million dollars if they can guess who in here,” he said as Lanez was helped out of his costume onesie. Kodak Black also brought Lanez out yesterday.

Lanez, born Daystar Peterson, pleaded not guilty in November 2020 to two felony charges: assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. In February of this year, a judge ruled that Lanez couldn’t speak publicly about the case. In January 2021, Lanez announced a new song with Da Baby, which Megan tweeted was “old and not cleared.” In June of this year, Da Baby seemed to retweet a fan’s joke about the incident, which prompted Megan and Pardison Fontaine to call him out on Twitter. At the time, Da Baby tried to minimize his tweet, telling Megan to “stand on what you stand on without feeling like I’m against ya.” Bringing Lanez on stage on the same night as Megan’s performance isn’t the best way to convince people you aren’t against her.

Update 8:45 PM: Pop Crave is reporting that someone threw a shoe at Da Baby after brining Lanez out.

