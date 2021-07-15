Jordan. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

California movie producer Dillon Jordan was arrested Thursday for allegedly running a “long-running” prostitution ring across the U.S. and abroad, Manhattan federal prosecutors announced. Jordan, a producer on the 2018 Maggie Gyllenhal film The Kindergarten Teacher, is also accused of money laundering for allegedly funneling ill-gotten gains through two “front companies,” federal prosecutors said.

“As alleged, for years, Dillon Jordan operated an extensive and far-reaching prostitution business, using a purported event planning company and a movie production company to conceal the proceeds he made from exploiting women. Now the party is over and the film is a wrap,” Manhattan U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss commented in a statement on his arrest and newly unsealed indictment.

According to the feds, Dillon also went by several aliases: Daniel Jordan, Daniel Maurice Hatton, and Daniel Bohler. Dillon’s production company, PaperChase Films, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the allegations.

Federal prosecutors claim that Jordan ran the prostitution ring from about 2010 to May 2017, maintaining a “roster of women who resided around the United States and who, in exchange for payment, performed sexual acts for Jordan’s clients…” Jordan allegedly communicated with clients via email “to coordinate the prostitution services, which included sending to clients photos of women who were available for hire for prostitution services, discussing the price of prostitution services, and overseeing travel logistics for women to travel to engage in prostitution.”

Sometimes, Jordan himself planned the women’s travel. He also coordinated with a madam in the U.K. “by sharing and referring customers and prostitutes,” federal prosecutors said. Jordan did “knowingly persuade, induce, entice and coerce an individual to travel” for the purpose of prostitution, the indictment said.

Jordan, 49, allegedly used two businesses—“a purported party and event planning company and a movie production company”— as fronts for handling money from the prostitution ring to hide its illicit source, federal prosecutors said. (His other notable production credits include 2018’s Skin, starring Jamie Bell, and 2019’s The Kid, starring Ethan Hawke.)

The indictment charges Jordan with one count of conspiracy to violate the Mann Act (this act prohibits transporting people across state lines to engage in illegal sexual activity), one count of enticement, one count of use of interstate commerce to promote unlawful activity, and one count of money laundering. If found guilty on all counts, Dillon faces up to 50 years in federal lockup.