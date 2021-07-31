Modeling good behavior. Photo: GC Images

Diverting the narrative away from its multimillion dollar feud with Scarlett “the Jostfrau” Johansson, the Walt Disney Company announced on Friday that all of its on-site employees have “60 days from today” to get fully vaccinated, if they aren’t already. This mandate applies to all salaried and nonunion hourly employees working in the United States, including at its theme parks in California and Florida, where coronavirus cases have been surging. In a press statement, the company said:

At the Walt Disney Company, the safety and well-being of our employees during the pandemic has been and continues to be a top priority. Toward that end, and based on the latest recommendations of scientists, health officials and our own medical professionals that the COVID-19 vaccine provides the best protection against severe infection, we are requiring that all salaried and non-union hourly employees in the U.S. working at any of our sites be fully vaccinated.

Furthermore, the statement explains:

Employees who aren’t already vaccinated and are working on-site will have 60 days from today to complete their protocols and any employees still working from home will need to provide verification of vaccination prior to their return, with certain limited exceptions. We have also begun conversations around this topic with the unions representing our employees under collective bargaining agreements. In addition, all new hires will be required to be fully vaccinated before beginning employment. Vaccines are the best tool we all have to help control this global pandemic and protect our employees.

Furthermore, the company announced that beginning Friday, visitors to its American theme parks will have to once again wear masks at all indoor attractions, including in park transportation like the monorail. Do you think the masked characters have to wear masks under their masks?