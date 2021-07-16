Photo: Disney

Eddie Braun’s career of death-defying stunts spans over three decades, working as a stunt performer and coordinator on everything from The Dukes of Hazzard to The Avengers. Now, as he contemplates retirement, the final stunt of the Hollywood daredevil’s career is captured in his new documentary film, Stuntman. Executive-produced by Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, and Brian Gewirtz, the film follows Braun as he gears up to attempt the Snake River Canyon rocket jump, a stunt that nearly killed his childhood hero, Evel Knievel. (Knievel’s son Kelly also serves as an executive producer.) Braun just wants to finish what Knievel started, and viewers can catch a glimpse of that on Disney+ beginning July 23.