Dixie Gets ‘Psycho’ in Her New Single With Rubi Rose

Dixie D’Amelio x2. Photo: Steven Gomillion

Dixie and Rubi Rose are here to make TikTok go crazy. “Psycho,” a pop track with Dula Peep influences, is about being driven mad by love (whatever love means, as a famous fuckboy — not Lil Huddy — once said). “Might go psycho if you let go,” Dixie delivers. “There’s a side of me that you don’t know.” Somebody at Hitco knows what they’re doing. Rubi Rose is freshly off of bodying the XXL Freshman Class of 2021 along with rappers Flo Milli, Coi Leray, and Lakeyah. Since dropping the “D’Amelio,” Dixie went No. 1 on the Billboard Triller Chart with “Fuckboy,” following the streaming success of her debut single “Be Happy.” She’s worked with blackbear, Lil Mosey, Wiz Khalifa, and Liam Payne, meanwhile hosting her YouTube series The Early Late Show, her podcast with little sis Charli, 2 Chix, and filming her family’s new Hulu reality series, The D’Amelio Show. “The chemistry between Dixie and Rubi is undeniable,” Hitco co-founder L.A. Reid said in a statement. “‘Psycho’ represents what happens when two dynamic female stars from their own lanes come together and make a real statement record. I know their fans are going to go crazy for it!”