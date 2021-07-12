Why did you stay on in this colonial Campari-land where the clink of glasses mingles with the murmur of a million mosquitoes … where gin-and-tonic jingle in a gyroscopic jubilee of something beginning with J?

If you can name that aforementioned Monty Python sketch by name, you’re cordially invited to this writer’s FBOY (fun, brilliant) Island for an all-inclusive stay, but why not focus on this hot nonsense for a moment instead? The Bachelor mutated and has given us the trailer for FBOY Island, which follows three gorgeous and smart women who want to settle down with three equally gorgeous and smart men. The catch? Their pool of 24 guys are half “nice” and half “self-proclaimed F-boys,” and they have to figure out who is who … especially since a $100,000 check is on the line. “They look like angels,” one of the gals remarks, “but they’re really the devils.” Hosted by John Cleese in a linen suit Nikki Glaser, the series will premiere on July 29.