Imelda Staunton Will Have Order As The Crown’s New Queen

Photo: The Crown Netflix/Twitter

Imelda Staunton will have order! The Crown season five has a new headmistress queen, played by the Olivier-winning actress known for making Harry Potter’s fifth year hell. She assumes the role of Queen Elizabeth II from Olivia Colman, and Claire Foy before her, for seasons five and six of the Netflix series. The sixth and final season was confirmed in July 2020, just before season four introduced Princess Diana in November. The next two seasons will also star Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, succeeding Helena Bonham Carter and Vanessa Kirby.

Staunton first joined the line of succession back in 2019, giving her a little more time to age gracefully into the role. In the below “early glimpse,” she gives the chilling look of a woman disappointed by all her children. And the Emmy goes to …

An early glimpse of our new Queen Elizabeth II, Imelda Staunton. pic.twitter.com/ZeMSA1hDnv — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) July 30, 2021