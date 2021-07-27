Ghostbusters: Afterlife Lives On, Sets November Release

Ghostbusters: Afterlife ain’t afraid of no delay. The film, originally set to come out summer 2020 but delayed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic, has now set a new release date of November 11, with a new trailer to boot. To get you up to speed: Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard and current Handmaid’s Tale Emmy nominee Mckenna Grace play the grandchildren of Egon Spengler (Harold Ramis), who learn about their late grandfather’s ghostbusting history upon moving into his old home in a town set abuzz with paranormal activity. As much as we want to watch Paul Rudd, who plays their science teacher, bust some ghosts, this is a job for the kids. The young Spenglers dust off the old ghost traps and fix up the Ectomobile in an attempt to save the town. Jason Reitman directed and co-wrote the sequel to Ghostbusters II, which also stars Carrie Coon as the kids’ mom and features returning original stars Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver, and Annie Potts.

Related