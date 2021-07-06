Gwen Stefani Married Blake Shelton, Wore Cowboy Boots

Photo: WireImage

Move over, Bachelor: there’s another matchmaking reality show in town. After weeks of wedding rumors, former Voice cohosts Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton got married at Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch on Saturday. Voice host Carson Daly officiated the ceremony, but Adam Levine, Shelton’s former fellow Voice judge, was reportedly not present. What was present: monogramed cowboy boots, which Stefani wore to the reception along with a custom Vera Wang minidress. Stefani and Shelton, who started dating in 2015, announced their engagement last October. Due to Stefani’s Catholic faith, the pair had to annul their previous marriages before wedding (Stefani was previously married to Gavin Rossdale, and Shelton to Miranda Lambert). Stefani took to Instagram on Tuesday to share some pictures of the wedding day, which Shelton (like a good Instagram husband), then reposted.