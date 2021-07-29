HBO Max, HBO, and Cinemax Are Now Available for DISH Customers

A scene from Dune, which hits HBO Max later this year. Photo: Chia Bella James/Warner Bros.

It’s quickly becoming clear that HBO Max is one of the most exciting new streaming services available, based solely on the top-notch shows and movies it offers (hello, Hacks, and hello, new theatrical Warner Bros. films streaming on-demand for 30 days). Now, DISH TV subscribers can get in on the action with a new WarnerMedia agreement that brings HBO Max, HBO, and Cinemax to users nationwide.

Don't have HBO Max yet?

The agreement is accompanied by a discounted HBO Max membership that’ll set you back only $12 per month for up to a full year of the ad-free plan if you subscribe before October 27 (down from the $14.99 per month the service normally charges). Doing the math, that’s $35.88 in savings for an annual subscription, money you can easily spend on popcorn, Buncha Crunch, and fountain sodas to comfortably and safely simulate the theatrical experience from home as you tune into upcoming HBO Max releases like The Suicide Squad and Dune. A separate Cinemax subscription will cost DISH TV users $10 per month.

Interested DISH TV subscribers will have access to a ten-day free trial of HBO and Cinemax, running August 6 through August 15, giving you just enough time to speed through Emmy-nominated series like The Flight Attendant, Legendary, and Friends: The Reunion.