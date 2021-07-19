Photo: Ollie Upton/HBO

Quick, hail the Maester and tell him to bring some milk of the poppy, there’s a plague in Westeros. On Sunday evening, Deadline reported that a production member on HBO’s Targaryen-centric Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon, has tested positive for COVID-19. In line with U.K. production regulations, the show will take a two-day pause while the person quarantines, before resuming filming on Wednesday. This news comes after other high-profile productions and events have been affected by COVID, a sign that the reopening of production and events must still contend with an ongoing pandemic. Netflix halted its U.K. productions of Bridgerton season two and the Matilda musical due to positive cases, and there are now cases of COVID-19 in Tokyo’s Olympic Village. Let’s hope the CGI dragons are immune.