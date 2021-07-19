All of This Season’s RHONY Drama Is Behind the Scenes

Not all the news, but all the news you actually care about.

RHONY RUNS RIOT: It seems like all hell has broken loose on RHONY, at least if the tabloids are to be believed. A blockbuster story in the Daily Mail (so, grains of salt as big as the Countess’s statement necklaces) says that the shoot for this season’s reunion has been pushed back to September and that filming for season 14 won’t start until early next year, when it usually picks up in September. This might be due to the show’s sagging ratings, which were just above 750,000 viewers for the last episode, the lowest ever for the series. Just anecdotally, it seems like the show is bleeding viewers like one of the victims in a Saw film, for all of the reasons outlined in Kevin Fallon’s excellent essay in the Daily Beast about quitting the show.

Adding to all the chaos are the conflicting rumors about who will or won’t be back next year. Radar Online, the preferred online news source of Vanderpumps everywhere, posted on Monday that Ramona Singer is about to get fired. The source close to the show reports that Ramona is too expensive because she’s been on the show too long, and also, “The basic premise of the show doesn’t work anymore. A bunch of older white women behaving badly was fun a decade ago but not today. The world has changed and if the show wants to survive another decade it must change too and that starts with the cast.”

I know from my research into the Housewives that Bravo is trying to ax some of the longer-running ladies to get salaries down, but I also know that who will or won’t be in the cast for next season isn’t decided until a few weeks after the reunion. If that is pushed back until September, then we’ll be waiting to hear about Ramona’s fate. The day after the Radar piece, someone in Ramona’s camp (was it Coco, the oldest living dog in New York?) countered with an article in the Mail that said a cast shake-up is coming, but “Ramona isn’t going anywhere.” That seems pretty accurate, especially considering she’s on Real Housewives All Stars on Peacock this fall. Do you think she’ll want to work to promote that, if they just gave her the boot after 13 years?

Now, according to the Mail, the casts are at each other’s throats, with Eboni K. Williams trying to center the show on herself, Luann de Lesseps not wanting to film with Eboni, Leah McSweeney pissed that people think she’s leaking stories about Ramona, and Sonja Morgan totally checked out (or hopefully checked in to rehab). All I can say is, if we got even a fraction of this kind of drama in the actual season, the show wouldn’t be in so much trouble.

THINGS WENT SOUTH: It looks like former Southern Charm star Naomie Olindo is back in good old Charleston only weeks after moving to New York City with her boyfriend, the hunky doctor Metul Shah. She had been in the Big Apple for two months when she ended the relationship. According to essential Instagram account Best of Bravo, she found out he was cheating and retreated back to her hometown to lick her wounds. Damn, we all knew a doctor that hot was too good to be true. Her publicist subsequently confirmed that the split was real and that she would be in the town haunted by the ghost of Thomas Ravenel for the foreseeable future. Maybe a reconciliation with her ex, Craig Conover of the Conover Law Firm, is in the cards? Well, probably not, since it looks like he’s shacking up with his Winter House co-star Paige DeSorbo.

SAD VALLEY RANCH: Since the tabloids are getting all investigative journalists on the Housewives this week, The Sun looks like it used some good old public-records requests to come for Kim Richards. They claim the former RHOBH star owes almost $100,000 in taxes. But at least we found out that she lives “rent free” in a two-bedroom condo in Encino that her sister Kyle bought for her in 2015, the same year she was arrested twice, once for shoplifting at a Target and the other for assaulting a cop at the Beverly Hills Hotel. Maybe this was just to make up for the house that Kim accused Kyle of stealing during their famous limo fight. But considering how Kyle bailed her out, maybe she should at least give her sister her updated phone number?

CHRISTMAS BY ALENE TOO: I’ve always said Bravo should make a Christmas movie starring all of the Real Housewives who have a history of acting, and I’m finally going to get my Christmas wish. Thank you, Santa, or is that just Andy Cohen with a beard and some COVID weight? Kyle Richards is going to star in a Peacock movie called Real Housewives of the North Pole, where she and Breaking Bad’s Betsy Brandt will play holiday decorators. But will Lisa Rinna play Mrs. Claus? Eileen Davidson as Kyle’s bitchy boss? Adult actor Fredrik Eklund as a high-kicking elf? The possibilities are hotter than cocoa!

WAKANDA FOREV … NO, NEVER MIND: A big Rest in Power to T’Challa Samuels, the African grey parrot and Monique Samuels’s sidekick during season five of RHOP. She announced on Instagram (both hers and T’Challa’s) on July 1 that the bird died in a “freak accident.” What kind of freak accident happens to a bird that lives in your house? Was a ceiling fan involved? Did he drown himself in Monique’s enormous aquarium? Does this have something to do with essential oils? Hey, The Sun, stop messing with Kim Richards’s tax statements and start investigating the news we really need to know.

RICHARDS THE SECOND?: So it looks like Denise Richards might want back on RHOBH. On a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live, Garcelle Beauvais said she’s still in touch with Denise and that “she might want to come back.” Then she added, “Somebody’s gotta go, though,” with the implication that her nemesis Lisa Rinna would have to bow out. Andy Cohen then quipped, “That doesn’t always work when someone says, ‘If you take this one out, well, I’ll come back.’” I mean, how many times must he have heard that song and dance?

Denise seemed to confirm the rumors when replying to a tweet to a fan who says she wants her back. (The tweet was captured by All About the Real Housewives.) She also said, “And for the record, did not demand an ultimatum.” Well, if she’s not asking anyone to go, why the hell are we not bringing her back?

Of course, Brandi Glanville (say her name three times and she shall appear) was all upset about this news. “Funny Denise Richards claims not to have given Bravo an ultimatum with Lisa Rinna,” she wrote on Twitter, tagging all concerned parties. “But she sure did with me! She told Bravo she would not participate in the reunion if I was there. I was cancelled morning of. Bravo paid me double because they felt bad.” Brandi is a lot of things, but she’s not a liar, so I believe all of this to be true.

ERIKA UPDATES: The big news with Erika Jayne’s legal trouble is that a judge ruled on July 8 that clients owed money by her estranged husband Tom Girardi’s law firm, Girardi Keese, can pursue Erika for the money after it was found that the firm transferred $20 million into her businesses. However, a source told “Page Six” that it’s not like Erika has to cough up the money or that the court is saying that she definitely was at fault. “The purpose of this post-judgment discovery device is to determine whether the third party, in fact, has in his or her possession assets of the judgment debtor.” In this case, the judgment debtor is Girardi Keese and Tom Girardi. There is still a whole lot of lawyering to go on in this case, and it looks like Erika has a new set of lawyers to help her out. She filed papers informing the court that her new lawyer is Evan C. Borges, replacing her old attorney, Peter Mastan. You know, the guy who said that their attorney-client relationship was broken and he couldn’t represent her. Yeah, I would have fired that guy, too.

SHE’S A REAL PILL: Speaking of needing good lawyers, it looks like Shannon Beador is going to be putting nine attorneys’ fees in a bowl for a new lawsuit. She’s suing Facebook and Instagram. Who does she think she is? Donald Trump? Shannon claims that at least 15 different accounts on Instagram, which is owned by Facebook, are using her image and name to sell diet pills and she has nothing to do with any of these businesses. Shannon lost her weight the old-fashioned way, by eating cream cheese and salmon as the Catholic Jesus intended.

KELLY FIGHTS BACK: Those RHOC ladies are quite litigious! Kelly Dodd got a letter from newly reinstated orange-holder Heather Dubrow’s attorney asking Kelly to apologize for saying that Dubrow’s son gave her COVID. She issued her statement on her Instagram Story. It has been captured several places and is worth a listen because it is a master stroke. Kelly explains that she did say Heather’s son gave her COVID, but she meant it as a joke. She then goes on to offer a “sincere apology” that is so drenched in sarcasm you could drown in it. She explains she was at a New Year’s Eve party with Heather’s son and caught COVID that night, but she has no idea where she really got it from. The mocking tone throughout is amazing, and proves that, though I may not agree with her politically, Kelly is one of the all-time greats. I’m just left with one question: Why is one of Heather Dubrow’s kids partying with a bunch of adults?

A STERN TALKING-TO: We all know that Andy Cohen has his channel on Sirius/XM radio called Radio Andy. (Though it is Bravo-centric, the deal is through Andy, not the channel.) But did you know he’s known at Sirius as “Ambitious Andy”? He’s so ambitious, he’s trying to take over Howard Stern’s slot this summer when the network’s premier star is on his summer vacation. A source tells Radar that Andy’s ratings are a disappointment, and he hopes that since Howard’s show is in reruns from now until September, he could do live episodes on Howard’s channel and bring some of his fans over to Radio Andy. The source says that if one percent of Howard’s audience were to tune into Radio Andy, it would double his ratings. That says that either Howard’s is huge or that Andy’s is really tiny. But, hey, we all know size doesn’t matter.

CAPTAIN LEE, FUTURE EGOT: Congrats to Below Deck for its first Emmy nomination for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program. I would think that the superior Below Deck: Mediterranean might have been nominated instead, but it turns out the Academy is stacked with Kiko fans.

PUTTING THE MAN IN UMANSKY: Former RHOBH and professional bore Teddi Mellencamp threw herself a lavish 40th birthday party in Mexico a couple of weeks back and invited former co-stars Kyle Richards and Lisa Rinna. As part of the bash, she had everyone wear one-piece bathing suits that said “Teddi 1981.” If you peep the picture on her Instagram, you can see two dudes also sporting the Borat-like suit: Teddi’s husband Edwin, and Kyle’s husband Mauricio Umansky. This lovable dreamboat looks even better in a one-piece than Emily Simpson and, I don’t know, somehow he even makes a goof like this incredibly sexy.

NO MORE PUMPTINIS: Congratulations to DJ James Kennedy, a.k.a. the White Kanye, on two years of sobriety. No jokes here. That’s sincere.