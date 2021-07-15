iCarly Renewed for a Second Season

Photo: Lisa Rose/Nickelodeon

Today, Paramount+ announced that iCarly will be returning for a second season. The reboot first premiered back in June and follows (most) of the iCarly gang ten years later as Carly, Freddie, Spencer, and their new friends, Harper (Laci Mosley) and Millicent (Jaidyn Triplett), navigate life as adults. The show is executive-produced by Ali Schouten and Miranda Cosgrove with the former also serving as showrunner. Unlike other reboot attempts, the new iCarly has proven to be a major hit, ranking among one of the streaming service’s most popular titles since its debut. Production is set to begin in L.A. this fall.