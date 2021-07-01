Iggy Azalea Backs Up Britney Spears’s Claims About Her Father’s Abuse

Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos by Getty Images

Rapper Iggy Azalea has come forward to support Britney Spears’s allegations of abuse at the hands of her father Jamie, who continues to be involved in her conservatorship. Azalea, who collaborated with Spears in 2015, shared a statement on Twitter detailing incidents she witnessed during their work on the single “Pretty Girls,” which they performed that year at the Billboard Music Awards. “I personally witnessed the same behavior Britney detailed in regards to her father last week and I just want to back her up & tell the world that: She is not exaggerating or lying.”

Azalea recalled seeing Spears being “restricted from even the most bizarre & trivial things: like how many sodas she was allowed to drink.” She then singled out Jamie Spears in particular, alleging that he “conveniently waited until literally moments before our BMAs performance when I was backstage in the dressing room & told me if I did not sign an NDA he would not allow me on stage.” The encounter echoed an incident Britney stated she had with her management in 2018 during her statement in court last week: “He handed me a sheet of paper as I got off the stage in Vegas and said I had to sign it. It was very threatening and scary, and with the conservatorship, I couldn’t even get my own attorney.” Azalea’s statement can be read in full below:

“It is basic human decency to at the very least remove a person Britney has identified as abusive from her life. This should be illegal.

During the time we worked together in 2015, I personally witnessed the same behavior Britney detailed in regards to her father last week and I just want to back her up & tell the world that: She is not exaggerating or lying.

I saw her restricted from even the most bizarre & trivial things: like how many sodas she was allowed to drink. Why is that even Necessary?

Her father conveniently waited until literally moments before our BMAs performance when I was backstage in the dressing room & told me if I did not sign an NDA he would not allow me on stage.

The way he went about getting me to sign a contract, sounded similar to the tactics Britney spoke about last week in regards to her Las Vegas show.

Jamie Spears has a habit of making people sign documents while under Duress it seems, and Britney Spears should not be forced to co-exist with that man when she’s made it clear it is negatively impacting her mental health.

This is not right at all.