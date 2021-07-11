Iggy Pop Is Narrating a Documentary About King Tutankhamun

Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Iggy Pop is narrating the English language version of an Italian documentary about King Tut, presumably because Steve Martin was busy. Tutankhamun: The Last Exhibition tells the story of the pharaoh’s discovery in 1922, as well as the 2019 exhibition of the tomb’s treasures. Since COVID forced the tour’s closure, the Egyptian government has declared that the Tutankhamun artifacts will never leave Egypt again. Hence the Last Exhibition subtitle. The producers told Variety that they wanted a musician to narrate the English version of the movie, since the Italian version is narrated by musician Manuel Agnelli.

Iggy Pop’s film and TV resume is, uh, varied. He played Little Pete’s bff’s dad on The Adventures of Pete and Pete and voiced a singing baby in The Rugrats Movie (along with Gordan Gano, Phife Dawg, and Patti Smith. What was this movie?!). He’s been an alien on Deep Space Nine and a zombie in The Dead Don’t Die. And he played Johnny Depp’s grandfather in Cry-Baby. Mummy doc narrator just slots right into that catalog, doesn’t it?