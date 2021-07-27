In Not So Wonderful News, Arthur to End in 2022

Photo: PBS

In terrible news for meme lords and fans of children’s television, PBS confirmed to IGN that Arthur will come to an end in 2022. After 25 years on air, PBS will no longer produce new episodes of Arthur, though the show will be available to watch on PBS Kids. Carol Greenwald, an executive producer on the show, also added that, “Producer GBH and PBS KIDS are continuing to work together on additional Arthur content, sharing the lessons of Arthur and his friends in new ways.” Arthur debuted back in 1996 and has since racked up four Daytime Emmys as well as a BAFTA and a Peabody. It has also spawned countless memes, some of which had to be publicly disavowed by PBS. Rumors of an Arthur cancellation have been swirling for a few months now — longtime Arthur writer Kathy Waugh revealed on a recent podcast episode that the show hasn’t been in production for two years. To which we can only respond with this.