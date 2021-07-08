We’re Getting a Whole Trilogy of Posthumous Juice WRLD Albums

Fans of the late, great Juice WRLD will soon be treated to new music. A teaser for The Party Never Ends (“No Bystanders” ad lib!), the first album in his forthcoming three-part project, was released this morning in true intergalactic, Goku-in-a-healing-chamber fashion.

The announcement comes a few days before the anniversary of his first posthumous album, Legends Never Die, released last July. Following the rapper’s untimely death at age 21, his mother, Carmela Wallace, established the Live Free 999 Fund honoring the legacy of her son by supporting young people in their battles and doing so with love, joy, and emotional honesty. The fund also receives support from Grade A and Interscope Records.

The Party Never Ends is available for pre-save on Apple Music and Spotify and comes with access to a limited-edition shirt.