Is Kanye West Performing Donda at Rolling Loud Miami?

Photo: Neil Mockford/GC Images

The rollout for Kanye West’s 10th studio album, Donda, may soon include a full performance at Rolling Loud Miami. Billboard is reporting that Ye will work Hard Rock Stadium this Sunday. Frequent West collaborator Consequence posted what looks like a design for a pyramid with a detachable top on Instagram. The now deleted post was captioned in part “DONDA Experience, Rolling Loud, FL, 07.25.21.” The Rap Alert Twitter account saved screenshots of the deleted post.

2021’s Rolling Loud has had its schedule set since 2020’s Rolling Loud was cancelled due to COVID. Travis Scott, Post Malone, and A$AP Rocky are each closing out nights. Other performers include Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Ricch, Young Thug, and festival special guest Bobby Shmurda.

Kanye West will perform his new album “Donda” this weekend at Rolling Loud. pic.twitter.com/ilvj1XZ2Nx — Rap Alert (@rapalert4) July 20, 2021