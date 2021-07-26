Issa Rae Secures Husband

Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

New husband drop: Issa Rae has revealed that she married her longtime boyfriend, businessman Louis Diame, in a ceremony located in the south of France over the weekend. (Seriously, can you out-fancy the commune of Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat?) The Insecure creator and star has been dating Diame for several years, with the two becoming engaged in 2019; however, the duo rarely appear in public together, leading some people to joke on social media that the wedding doubled as an official reveal of his face. “A) Impromptu photo shoot in a custom Vera Wang dress,” Rae, who looked like a Disney princess, wrote on Instagram. “B) My girls came to help me, but they all coincidentally had on the same dress! They were so embarrassed. C) Then I took a few flicks with Somebody’s Husband.” This almost made us forget that Insecure will end this season.