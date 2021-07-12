Shark Tank super fan JB Smoove. Photo: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

Honest mistake. Actor and comedian J.B. Smoove loves Shark Tank so much that he may have gotten too excited on the phone with his agent. “Everybody knows that I am a huuuge Shark Tank fan, and I have tons of ideas just ready for Shark Tank,” he told EW. “So initially when my manager called me — honestly, sometimes I get tunnel vision and there is a long moment of un-clarity on what exactly this is. They’ll tell me something, but I’ll hear something totally different because I’m already juiced up. I’m ready for the celebrity version of Shark Tank, you know? I feel like I can go up there and I’m a good judge of what is a great idea because I am an ideas man myself, so I’m always ready to throw my ideas out there.”

“Idea wizard” Smoove is actually going swimming with the fishies on Brad Paisley’s Shark Country Tuesday, July 13, during Shark Week, Discovery’s eight-day shark marathon. Once he faced reality, Smoove got certified to dive in the Bahamas and “felt right at home” channeling his inner “Black Dolphin.” “My brain went to, ‘Maybe I can think of my ideas based on Shark Week that I can still take to Shark Tank,” he continued. “How can I benefit from this mistake and still get a chance to pitch my amazing ideas for Shark Tank, even though it was clear that this was not Shark Tank? Who’s to say that I wasn’t still excited and still hopeful that I would maybe run into Mark Cuban, Mr. Wonderful [Kevin O’Leary], Barbara [Corcoran], Daymond [John]? Come on!” If the Sharks were unaware of how serious he was before, they have to know now. He’s already turning the experience into a business pitch (and he reenacted it on Conan). “Who knows?” he said. “Maybe I can [manifest] an idea that revolves around the Black Dolphin.” Mark Cuban, you reading this?