J.Lo Heads to the Hamptons With Ben Affleck, Drops Single As a Distraction

Jennifer Lopez Photo: Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Bennifer took their relationship to a whole new level this holiday weekend. Not only did Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez wear matching outfits while strolling through the Hamptons, but J.Lo also released a single, “Cambia El Paso,” to capitalize on the frenzy it undoubtedly caused. Jenny’s been around this block. The Y2K-throwback bicoastal courtship went from Universal Studios Hollywood on Friday to the Hamptons on Saturday, where they were spotted enjoying a walk along with Lopez’s producing partner, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, and her husband, per People. Shoulder to shoulder in cream sweaters, neutral pants, and white shoes, the coordinated couple even shared a kiss, confirming rumors. Affleck and Lopez haven’t been able to stay away from each other following their respective breakups with Ana de Armas and Alex Rodriguez. “Ben always looks very happy when he is with Jen,” a source said to People, and another source said of Lopez, “she spends as much time with Ben as possible.” That is, when she’s not in the studio encouraging folks to get loud.

Her new single, “Cambia El Paso,” is a beat-thumping Spanish-language track with Rauw Alejandro preaching self-love and a love for dance, but no love for anyone in particular. “I’ve never been better,” she stresses in an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe. “And I want my people who care about me, because I care about them so much, to know that I’ve really gotten to a place in my life where I’m great on my own. And I think once you get to that place, then amazing things happen to you that you never imagine in your life happening again.” Again being the operative word there.