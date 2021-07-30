Put Some Respect on Jennifer Hudson As Aretha Franklin in This Respect Clip

R-E-S-P-E-C-T: Find out what it means to Jennifer Hudson. In a new clip from Respect, the upcoming Aretha Franklin biopic (not that one), Hudson performs the titular song as a young Franklin, backed by a full band and in front of a rapturous crowd. She hits every note and makes it look effortless, just like the Queen of Soul herself did — and all in a beautiful gown, it should be noted. The clip is the latest taste of the biopic, which Franklin sanctioned before her 2018 death, after the equally glamorous trailer, a new song written by Hudson and Franklin co-writer Carole King, and Hudson’s full cover of “Natural Woman.” The film, the directorial debut by Liesl Tommy, hits theaters on August 13. In the meantime, put some respect on Hudson and watch the clip.