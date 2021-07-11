Jodie Turner-Smith Files Police Report in Cannes After Jewel Theft

Photo: Mike Marsland/WireImage

Films about jewel heists: good. Actual jewel heists at film festivals: bad. On Friday, Jodie Turner-Smith, who stars in Cannes standout After Yang, filed a police report with the Cannes Police Department claiming that jewelry had been stolen from her hotel room on the Croisette. According to a source in French news outlet Nice-Matin, the stolen jewelry was valued at tens of thousands of Euros. Nice-Matin reports that there were no signs of breakage or force on the hotel door, that was accessible by magnetized key. On Sunday, Turner-Smith tweeted about the incident, writing, “didn’t think i would be spending 2.5 hours in the police station on my final day in cannes, but here we are.” She also tweeted a GIF of the Rock, asking, “where was @TheRock when I needed him?”

didn’t think i would be spending 2.5 hours in the police station on my final day in cannes, but here we are… 🥴 — Jodie (@MissJodie) July 11, 2021

The Hollywood Reporter notes that Turner-Smith is the current face of Gucci High Jewelry, and had been wearing Gucci couture and jewels throughout her red carpet appearances at Cannes, including at the Thursday night premiere of After Yang. The Cannes PD did not respond to The Hollywood Reporter’s request for comment, probably because they’re too busy trying to summon France’s finest jewel detective, Peter Sellers’s ghost.