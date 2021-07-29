Jodie Whittaker Regenerates Away From Doctor Who

Photo: James Pardon/BBC Studios

Thirteen, exterminated. Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker, the franchise’s first female lead, will be departing the show in 2022 along with showrunner Chris Chibnall. BBC America confirmed Whittaker’s impending regeneration on July 29; she will be appearing in a six-episode season airing this fall as well as a trio of new film-length specials next year. As the 13th Doctor, or the 5th Doctor in the show’s “modern” era, Whittaker made her debut with her various TARDIS companions in October 2018. Speaking with Vulture at the time, she expressed contempt for Doctor Who fans who weren’t accepting of a woman in the titular role. “I suppose I’d say, I think you have some internal issues that need addressing. I wonder if their mothers would be proud of that comment,” she said. “Some people are capable of change, but it isn’t worth engaging with, necessarily.” In a new statement, Whittaker praised the “brilliant adventures, worlds, and wonders” she got to experience over the years, in addition to the “incredible stories” penned for her by the writers. What? When? Where? Why? Call your bookies now. The race is on for 14.