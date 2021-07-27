Joey Jordison, Founding Member of Slipknot, Dead at 46

Photo: Stefan M. Prager/Redferns

Founding Slipknot drummer Joey Jordison died “peacefully in his sleep” on Monday at 46 years old, according to a statement from his family. “Joey’s death has left us with empty hearts and feelings of indescribable sorrow,” the statement reads. “To those that knew Joey, understood his quick wit, his gentle personality, giant heart and his love for all things family and music. The family of Joey have asked that friends, fans and media understandably respect our need for privacy and peace at this incredibly difficult time.” Born Nathan Jonas Jordison in 1975, the drummer and guitarist was a founding member of the metal band Slipknot for nearly two decades until 2013, when it was announced they would part ways. Jordison maintained that he “did not quit Slipknot,” but no further explanation was given. The critically acclaimed drummer has performed with heavy-metal groups including Rob Zombie, Metallica, Korn, and more. Most recently, he released the album Repulsion for Humanity with extreme-metal supergroup Sinsaenum in 2018.