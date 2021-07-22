Nope Photo: Jordan Peele/Twitter

Would you believe us if we told you all the smog in New York City was just guerrilla marketing for Jordan Peele’s new movie? Art once again imitates life in the newly revealed poster for Nope. Yeah, Nope. Very little is known about the horror film starring Oscar winner Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, and Oscar nominee Steven Yeun, but from what we do know, it’s a yes from us. The poster shows a dark-gray sky in which a particularly malignant cloud lingers over a city in a valley. Out from the cloud trails a colorful banner, ominous in its irony. The Us and Get Out director shared the poster on Rihanna’s internet exactly 365 days before the film’s premiere on July 22, 2022, offering no more details other than a cloud emoji. In the meantime, Nia DaCosta’s Candyman, starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, which Peele produced, is out to get you on August 27.