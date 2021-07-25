Kanye West Has Become the Phantom of the Opera

Photo: Getty Images for Universal Music

If you see a masked character in a big red puffy suit wandering around the bleachers at the next Atlanta United FC match, that’s not a mascot; it’s artist-in-literal-residence, Kanye West. After a listening party for West’s 10th studio album Donda at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on July 22, TMZ reports that West is living inside of the building. Apparently the version of Donda that West presented on Thursday isn’t complete, and he’s aiming for an August 6 release date. Until then, “Kanye and team have created a studio space, living quarters and even have a chef to prepare his meals” inside the stadium.

On Saturday, he was spotted in the same outfit that he wore at the listening party — pantyhose on head and everything — by spectators at an Atlanta United FC game in the stadium. It’s his house and he lives there. It was only a matter of time before he went full-Phantom of the Opera.

