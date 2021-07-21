Khalid Brings His Single ‘New Normal’ Back Down to Earth, Drops Video

Khalid has come back down to earth, and things have changed a bit. The R&B star released his new single “New Normal” on July 21, ten days after the song first premiered in space on billionaire Richard Branson’s descent to earth, and also on Earth during the festivities around his Virgin Galactic launch (which, we know, was so last week). Now, a new music video for the song finds Khalid exploring a changed Earth — the titular new normal, if you will — that includes spacey-looking vans, on-demand drone delivery, and Playstation–powered plant-watering systems. In other words, it’s a Silicon Valley tech bro’s wet dream. “This life is what you make it, but it’s out of your control,” Khalid croons over one of his go-to groovy, moody pop-R&B beats. And of course, by the end of the video, Khalid sees a billboard for 90-minute flights to space, with volunteers wanted. The song arrives as the first single from the singer-songwriter’s third album Everything Is Changing, set for release in the fall. Stay tuned to see if he drops the whole album from space too.

