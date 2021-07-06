Fresh off his role trying to make a stubborn MetroCard work in How to With John Wilson, Kyle MacLachlan is the latest star to join Peacock’s Joe Exotic series, a dramatization of the story behind Netflix’s popular 2020 docuseries Tiger King. Variety reported that MacLachlan — no stranger to stories involving mysterious disappearances after playing Special Agent Dale Cooper in Twin Peaks — will play Howard Baskin, the husband of Carole Baskin who stays by her side through her work with big cats and against Joe Exotic. (Not to be confused with Don Lewis, her second husband whom Tiger King heavily implies Carole murdered.) SNL’s Kate McKinnon is set to play Carole across from MacLachlan, while Hedwig and the Angry Inch creator and star John Cameron Mitchell will play Joe Exotic himself. MacLachlan may be no Bob Odenkirk, but we do see it.
Kyle MacLachlan Joins Peacock’s Joe Exotic as Howard Baskin
Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty Images