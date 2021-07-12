Photo: JB Lacroix/WireImage

Actor Kyle Massey, who starred as Cory Baxter in the Disney Channel shows That’s So Raven and Cory in the House, has been charged with one count of immoral communication with a minor, according to People and Variety. The felony charge was filed in King County, Washington, on June 14, following a 2019 lawsuit that alleged that Massey sent explicit photos, texts, and videos to a 13-year-old girl in 2018 and 2019. People confirmed that the felony charge “stems from the same accusations detailed in the 2019 lawsuit.” The minor’s family sought $1.5 million from Massey for intentional infliction of emotional distress, harmful matter sent with intention of seducing a minor, attempting to commit a lewd act with a minor, and annoying or molesting a minor. In March 2019, Massey responded to the lawsuit, claiming he was being extorted.

According to the lawsuit, Massey met the minor when she was 4 years old, and stayed in touch with the minor and her family. Massey allegedly “held himself out as a father figure” to the minor, and encouraged her to move from Seattle to Los Angeles to live with him and his girlfriend. Contact between the two increased in November 2018, according to the suit, when the minor indicated she was interested in a role on a supposed Cory in the House reboot. A month later, Massey allegedly added the minor on Snapchat, where he then sent her “numerous sexually explicit text messages, images, and videos.” According to court documents, Massey failed to show for his arraignment on Monday in King County Criminal Court.

Update June 12, 10:00 p.m.: A $100,000 warrant has been issued by a judge in Washington State for the arrest of Massey, who failed to show up for his arraignment for a second time on Monday.