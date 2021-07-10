Léa Seydoux Tests Positive for COVID, May Have to Skip Cannes

Photo: Getty Images

French actress Léa Seydoux might not be able to attend the Cannes Festival this year, despite having three films in competition and a fourth making its premiere, as she has tested positive for coronavirus. According to Variety, sources say that Seydoux contracted coronavirus on the set of a film despite being fully vaccinated, but that she’s asymptomatic and has been self-isolating in Paris for over a week. Seydoux is a Cannes fixture; She won the festival’s Chopard Award for “Best Upcoming Actress” in 2009, received the Palme d’Or for her performance in Blue Is the Warmest Colour in 2013, and served on the festival’s jury in 2018. Sources say Seydoux is waiting for two consecutive days of negative test results and doctors’ go-ahead before traveling to Cannes for the world premiere of The French Dispatch on Monday night.