The Lamb Trailer Looks Less Cute Than It Sounds

The hot film trend of 2021? Movies simply titled after animals. There’s Cow, Andrea Arnold’s documentary that featured one of Cannes’s best sex scenes, and Pig, the surprising new Nicolas Cage film about a truffle pig. And then there’s Lamb, which, from its trailer, seems infinitely more unsettling than its peers. The debut from Valdimar Jóhannsson isn’t A24’s first foray into weird Nordic horror, but it’s odder than predecessors like Midsommar, focusing on sheep farmers running into trouble as they raise a half-human, half-lamb child. See for yourself in the trailer, which features one of the most discomforting uses of a Beach Boys needle drop in film history. After premiering in Un Certain Regard at Cannes 2021 and winning the Prize of Originality (no kidding!), Lamb hits theaters October 8.

