Lana Condor to Executive-Produce and Star in New Action-Comedy Take Out

Lana Condor is booked and busy. Following the success of the To All the Boys franchise, the 24-year-old actress has embarked on a handful of new projects, including an action-comedy series called Take Out. Condor is set to executive-produce and star as a crime-fighting chef for the Randall Park–written show, which is in early development at Hulu. Park will executive-produce alongside Condor and co-writer Michael Golamco. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series “takes an irreverent look at the modern-day relationship comedy while also deconstructing one-dimensional tropes from martial arts pop culture.” Condor is also reuniting with Netflix to executive-produce and star in the comedy Boo, Bitch, and she is in production for an HBO Max sci-fi rom-com with Cole Sprouse, Moonshot.