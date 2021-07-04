Lana Del Rey Drops Single Preview, Promises Album Will Be Out ‘Later’

Photo: Instagram

Continuing in her perplexing album rollout, Lana Del Rey has posted a snippet of an untitled new single from her upcoming album, Blue Banisters, as well as the cover art for the record. The full Instagram caption of the single preview reads, “Album out later later… Single out soonish. Have a good fourth.” The singer had previously announced that the album would drop on July 4, but we’re guessing that doesn’t qualify as “later later.” The cover art for Blue Banisters is not in fact the grainy selfie we’ve seen numerous times in Lana’s multiple album announcements, but instead a photograph of the singer alongside two German Shepherds. The preview for the single, meanwhile, shows Del Rey clad in blue jeans, singing about “the Hilton hotel” and comparing her lover’s hands variously to a “Toyota” and “a Land Rover.” In other words, peak Lana.