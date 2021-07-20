Everyone’s Hair Is So Upsetting in The Last Duel Trailer

The trailer for Ridley Scott’s new medieval historical drama is all clinking and clanking. It’s all swords clashing, iron locks and gates and doors crashing open or shut, and armor going all clank, clank, clonk! Fourteenth-century France was extremely loud, it seems, and there are filmgoers who adore this exact sort of thing. Based on the story of the last officially sanctioned judicial duel in France’s history, The Last Duel follows Jodie Comer as Marguerite de Carrouges, the wife of Knight Matt Damon, which is just Matt Damon with a mullet that would make Morgan Wallen shudder. When he accuses his squire, played by Scott’s favorite new son, Adam Driver, of raping his wife, he is sentenced to face Driver in a duel to the death. If Driver beats Damon — and how could he not? — Comer gets sentenced to burn at the stake. Oh, and Damon’s buddy Ben Affleck is in this too, sporting Mugatu’s beard. The film hits theaters on October 15 and has an awesome poster.

