Photo: Getty Images for STARZ

41-year-old television actor Isaiah Stokes was indicted on Friday on charges of second degree murder, according to a press release from the office of Queens District Attorney, Melinda Katz. Over the past 15 years, Stokes has acted on series including Law& Order: SVU, The Americans, Boardwalk Empire, Blue Bloods, Louie, and most recently, the sixth season of Power on Starz. According to the charges as outlined in the DA’s release, video surveillance from February 7 shows Stokes allegedly firing eleven gunshots into the driver’s side of a parked vehicle in New York City, killing the 37-year-old man inside. The murder took place in broad daylight. In the press release, Katz writes, “Gun violence is all too prevalent in our neighborhoods. We will not allow it to become the norm.” If convicted, Stokes could face 25 years to life in prison.