Lil Durk and His Girlfriend Were in a Shootout With Home Invaders, Cops Say

Lil Durk and India Cox. Photo: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET

Georgia police are investigating a home invasion turned shootout at rapper Lil Durk’s home in the Atlanta suburbs, Vulture has confirmed. Lil Durk, real name Durk Derrick Banks, and his girlfriend, India Cox, were at their residence in the Chateau Elan neighborhood of Braselton, Georgia, when “several unidentified individuals” entered around 5:14 a.m. Sunday.

During the break-in, “the suspects and the residents exchanged gunfire,” the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a statement. Neither Banks nor Cox were hurt during what authorities have described as an “aggravated assault/home invasion incident.” (TMZ appears to have first reported on this break-in.)

Banks, 28, and the late rapper King Von were both accused of involvement in a February 2019 shooting outside an Atlanta restaurant. Banks was charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault, among other charges, court records show.

King Von, born Dayvon Bennett, died last November after being shot outside an Atlanta nightclub. Police said that two groups of males started to argue with each other outside the Monaco Hookah Lounge early November 6 when their dispute “quickly escalated to gunfire.” Bennett was 26.

Despite his legal woes, Banks’s music career has skyrocketed. He and Lil Baby officially released their long-awaited collab, The Voice of the Heroes, on June 4, bringing along Meek Mill, Travis Scott, Young Thug, and Rod Wave for their 18-track album. Banks and Lil Baby were also in DJ Khaled’s “Every Chance I Get” video, which dropped in early May.