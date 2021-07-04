Lil Uzi Vert Accused of Striking and Pointing a Gun at Ex-Girlfriend

Photo: Getty Images for TIDAL

Lil Uzi Vert has been accused of striking and pointing a gun at his ex-girlfriend, Brittany Byrd, during an altercation involving rapper Saint Jhn in Los Angeles. Per TMZ, Uzi confronted Saint Jhn at Dialog Cafe in West Hollywood after learning that the rapper was meeting with Byrd. Uzi and Jhn then had a physical altercation, according to TMZ, when Uzi’s gun fell out of his pants. Byrd approached Uzi, TMZ reports, and he then pointed his gun at her in addition to striking her. Byrd has filed a police report, and her manager, Brianna, provided a different version of events to The Shade Room. According to Brianna, Uzi confronted Byrd, not Jhn, and punched Byrd repeatedly before fleeing. “Uzi has been stalking Brittany since they broke up,” Brianna continued. “Uzi is toxic and mentally and physically abusive. He has been for years.” Neither Uzi nor Jhn has publicly commented on the incident.