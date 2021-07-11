Listen to Barack Obama’s New Playlist for a Cool Dad Summer

Photo: ABC via Getty Images

This has been a huge weekend for dads getting their turn with the AUX cord. First, Tom Hanks celebrated his 65th birthday with a surf-rock DJ set on Boss Radio 66. Then, Barack Obama released his annual summer playlist on Twitter, with a caption explaining that “it’s a mix of old and new, household names and emerging artists, and a whole lot in between.” SZA’s “Good Days” makes the cut, as does Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak’s collaboration Silk Sonic and their track, “Leave the Door Open.” There are tracks from Jazmine Sullivan, Rihanna, and Migos, as well as Obama’s signature peppering-in of dad rock: Rolling Stones, George Harrison, Chicago, and Bob Dylan. He also sneaks in a track from We the People, an animated Schoolhouse Rock–style educational musical series executive-produced by Barack and Michelle Obama.

With so many folks getting together with family and friends, there’s a lot to celebrate this summer. Here’s a playlist of songs I’ve been listening to lately—it's a mix of old and new, household names and emerging artists, and a whole lot in between. pic.twitter.com/xwTPun9wsw — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 10, 2021

The whole playlist is up on Spotify for your backyard BBQ pleasure.

Obama also tweeted out his summer reading list. Indoor kids allergic to the sun, Obama’s got you.

While we were still in the White House, I began sharing my summer favorites—and now, it’s become a little tradition that I look forward to sharing with you all. So here's this year's offering. Hope you enjoy them as much as I did. pic.twitter.com/29T7CcKiWZ — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 9, 2021