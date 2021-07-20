Brittany Howard and Childish Gambino. Photo: Danny Clinch

Childish Gambino emerges from hiatus to play around on Brittany Howard’s Grammy-winning track “Stay High.” Gambino floats over the twinkling melody with his signature falsetto, honoring the 2019 Grammy Awards’ Best Rock Song from Howard’s debut album, Jaime. Gambino, known as Donald Glover in certain circles and a five-time Grammy winner himself, added electronic elements and an R&B influence, maintaining the song’s soulful joy. James Francies, who has worked with Lauryn Hill and Chance the Rapper, produced. “Stay High (Childish Gambino’s Version)” is featured on Jaime Reimagined, a fresh take on Howard’s solo album. Currently available for preorder, the album is out on July 23, with reimagined tracks by Bon Iver, EARTHGANG, Michael Kiwanuka, Fred again.. & Joy Anonymous, Little Dragon, and BADBADNOTGOOD. Additional contributions by Common, 9th Wonder, Syd, Emily King, Laura Mvula, Georgia Anne Muldrow, and Jungle round out the album. The front woman and guitarist for Alabama Shakes is making the festival rounds this fall, including at Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, and Outside Lands. Below, listen to “Stay High (Childish Gambino’s Version)” and find the track list for Jaime Reimagined.

Jaime Reimagined

1. “13th Century Metal,” Michael Kiwanuka Version

2. “Goat Head,” EARTHGANG Version

3. “Stay High,” Childish Gambino Version

4. “Presence,” Little Dragon Remix

5. “Short and Sweet,” Bon Iver Remix

6. “Tomorrow,” BADBADNOTGOOD Remix

7 . “Baby,” Gitty Remix Featuring Syd

8. “History Repeats,” Georgia Anne Muldrow Geemix

9. “Georgia,” J. Most Remix Featuring Emily King

10. “Stay High again..,” Fred again.. & Joy Anonymous Version

11. “He Loves Me,” 9th Wonder Remix Featuring Common

12. “History Repeats,” Jungle Remix

13. “Run to Me,” Laura Mvula Version