In their first collaboration since Jay-Z’s underwhelming cameo on Drake’s “Pop Style” back in 2016, The Throne has reunited on Kanye West’s latest album, Donda. The album, live-streamed on Thursday night from a listening event in Atlanta, closes with the Jay-Z feature. “I’ll be honest, we all liars,” West warns on the pre-chorus, before Jay-Z reveals, “This might be the return of the throne.” The pair, who have been feuding for a while now, appear to have made amends — maybe even as late as today, as Young Guru revealed on Twitter. “HOV did the verse today!!!! At 4pm,” he tweeted, and Jay was likely not the only last-minute addition to the project. This is just the latest in a series of Donda-related surprises, which also included Lil Durk stating and then retracting that he missed his chance to feature on the album. Listen to The Throne reunion below.
Kanye West and Jay-Z Reunite on Donda
Photo: Getty Images for Sean Combs