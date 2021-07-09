Nicki Minaj Joins BIA on ‘Whole Lotta Money’ Remix

BIA is the latest Barb-turned-rapper to catch the attention of Nicki Minaj. The two collaborated on a remix of BIA’s “Whole Lotta Money,” and the whole project started with a DM, as Minaj revealed on Instagram Live. As Minaj tells it, after hearing and loving “Whole Lotta Money,” Minaj slid into BIA’s DMs to congratulate her on her success. “I open the DMs, and I see that the girl had been DMing me for three years!” Minaj explained. She told BIA that she appreciated BIA’s “emphasis on every line [in “Whole Lotta Money.”] It wasn’t just about a dope chorus and a beat.” Minaj continued, “I don’t feel that a lot. I used to feel that and that used to be my inspiration for wanting to rap.”

BIA, sitting next to Minaj during the livestream, looked appropriately starstruck and teary throughout by Minaj’s recollection of events. She later tweeted, “I love you @NICKIMINAJ I know you didn’t have to and you did and you will always have my heart for that. Nothing will ever change that. Thank you.” The livestream also featured appearances by Lil Wayne and Drake, who tried to shoot his shot with BIA, because of course he did.