Loki Season Two Exists on the Sacred Timeline

That devious mischief god Loki has pulled his/their wiliest bit of trickery yet: getting renewed for a second season on Disney+. During the credits of the Marvel streaming show’s season-one finale on Wednesday, there is a shot of a Time Variance Authority dossier stamped with the words “LOKI WILL RETURN IN SEASON 2.” The series stars Tom Hiddleston in a reprise of his villain role from the Thor and Avengers movies, and its general conceit of timeline fuckery and infinite possible universes theoretically allows for it to play for multiple seasons. In a video posted on the official Loki Twitter account, star Tom Hiddleston introduced the finale episode, thanking fans and saying the finale will have “many answers to your questions,” and “likely many more questions.”

The God of Mischief has arrived in the finale of Marvel Studios' #Loki! @TWHiddleston is here with a special message. Be sure to watch the finale, now streaming on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/tFGJrNGY1A — Loki (@LokiOfficial) July 14, 2021

They also posted a video from the “voice of Miss Minutes,” who apparently isn’t a real talking clock-lady? What in the whole heck?!