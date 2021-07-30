‘Love, Victor’ Renewed for a Third Season

Photo: Michael Desmond/ HULU

Looks like Victor Salazar (Michael Cimino) will continue experiencing love’s trials and tribulations, as Hulu renewed Love, Victor for a third season. The Love, Simon series spinoff follows Victor as he grapples with his sexuality, religion, and fitting in as a new student at an Atlanta high school. Season two wrapped up last month on a pretty big cliffhanger, with Victor running to his love’s house and ringing the doorbell, so fans will be relieved to learn that they will eventually find out who’s behind that door. Love, Victor also stars Rachel Hilson, Anthony Turpel, Bebe Wood, Mason Gooding, and George Sear and is executive produced by the film’s original writers, Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger.