For her third Tiny Desk appearance, Lucy Dacus took to the halls of her alma mater, Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School, to play songs from her third album, Home Video. The Richmond singer seemingly used the space to tap back into the memories of her high-school years, many of which are reflected in her latest project. She, along with her band, performed “Brando,” “VBS,” “Going Going Gone,” and “Thumbs,” respectively, with a few instrumental changes made throughout. Dacus first played Tiny Desk in 2016, then again in 2018 alongside Julien Baker and Phoebe Bridgers as Boygenius. Third time’s the charm!

