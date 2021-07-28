Margaret Cho to Join Bowen Yang and Joel Kim Booster in Fire Island

Photo: Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

As if we weren’t already completely onboard the ferry for a Fire Island movie starring Bowen Yang and Joel Kim Booster … Margaret Cho went and got herself attached to it. Now we’re obsessed. Variety reported today that Cho will “play a key role as a homeowner and host on the notorious LGBTQ-friendly island.” As we’ve previously reported, Booster based the screenplay for Fire Island on Pride and Prejudice, which means it’s time for us to brainstorm who will be Cho’s Regency counterpart. Lady Catherine, right? Or maybe she’s our queered Mr. Bennet stand-in. Either way, there’s ample room for one-liners and high-camp comedy from Cho. Our beloved Bowen has come such a long way from the days of geeking out over Cho on Las Culturistas.