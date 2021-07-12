Margot Robbie Didn’t Know Zack Snyder Killed Off Harley Quinn

Photo: Warner Bros.

Zack Snyder’s long-anticipated Justice League cut featured a murderers’ row of actors in ensemble roles and cameos, although Margot Robbie, who plays Harley Quinn in the D.C. Extended Universe, was not among them. However, the film’s epilogue does reveal that, in the alternate “Knightmare Timeline,” Quinn died (in Batman’s arms, no less!) — a revelation that Robbie was unaware of, according to Entertainment Weekly, in a report on the new Suicide Squad film, out August 6. “Whaaat?” Robbie replied when the magazine told her of Quinn’s fate. “I didn’t know that. Thank you for telling me!” So if you felt like the only one who didn’t see the Snyder Cut earlier this year, you’re in Margot Robbie’s company.

The news also comes as the actor told EW she needs “a break from Harley,” after 2020’s Birds of Prey and now The Suicide Squad, “because she’s exhausting.” “I don’t know when we’re next going to see her,” added Robbie, who’s now readying to star in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie film. The Suicide Squad director James Gunn didn’t have any intel on Quinn’s future either, but he did add of a possible sequel, “It’s not like, ‘Hey, let’s assemble another team and let’s do this!’ It would be very different.”