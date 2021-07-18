Mark Hoppus Opens Up About His Stage 4 Lymphoma Diagnosis

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Updated July 18: Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus, who opened up to fans about undergoing cancer treatment in June, spoke more specifically about his diagnosis in a Twitch stream reposted to YouTube on July 13. Hoppus revealed that he has “diffuse large B-cell lymphoma Stage 4-A,” meaning “it’s entered enough parts of my body that I’m Stage 4, which I think is the highest that it goes.” Hoppus said he has three more rounds of chemotherapy to undergo, and joked, “I hope I get the cancer in full remission part of Walter White, and not the drug manufacturer part of Walter White.”

Mark Hoppus, bassist and singer of blink-182 and Simple Creatures, announced on Twitter that he has been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer for the past three months. “I have cancer,” Hoppus wrote. “It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get be through this.” The statement did not specify what kind of cancer Hoppus has, or at what stage it was caught, but it did say that he will be continuing chemo for some months.

Earlier today, Hoppus posted an Instagram Story, captioned, “Yes hello, one cancer treatment please.” The post has since been deleted in favor of the more serious Twitter statement, but fans were already sharing messages of support on social media. Hoppus has stayed connected with fans over the years by being Fun on Twitter before the guy from Eve 6 even had an account.