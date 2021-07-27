We’re trying to find the man who bought this. After it was seized by the government in March 2018, Pitchfork reports that a buyer has purchased pharmaceutical scum-bro Martin Shkreli’s previously unheard Wu-Tang Clan album, Once Upon a Time in Shaolin, for an undisclosed sum of money. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York, which facilitated the sale, stated in a press release that “the contract of sale contains a confidentiality provision that protects information relating to the buyer and price.” (Show your face, rich person with above-average taste.) Upon his sentencing in 2018, Shkreli, who has a shockingly compelling romantic history, was forced to forfeit $7.36 million in assets, which included an authentic Pablo Picasso painting and a robust brokerage account. Unsurprisingly, the Wu-Tang Clan hates his guts and will be presumably celebrating the news with some Donaghy champagne.
Cash Rules Everything Around Martin Shkreli’s Wu-Tang Clan Album Sale
Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos by Getty Images